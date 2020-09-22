Android 11 is Headed to an Android TV Box Near You

The Android team made Android 11 for Android TV official this week, stating that owners of supported Android TV devices can expect the Android 11 update hitting their Android-powered devices within the coming months. Android, Android!

As for what’s inside, the team highlights a few goodies, such as extended gamepad support, an improved system update experience, plus greater controls over actual TV hardware functions designed to help developers make better apps. You can also expect a few UI changes, too. A lot of what’s new is overviewed in a previous announcement post from Google, viewable here.

Google says we can expect this update to hit Android TV in the coming months, but I’ve gone ahead and reached out to NVIDIA to see when we can expect this update on the SHIELD TV. I hope it’s soon. If you own an ADT-3, those devices are receiving the update right now, allowing developers to get started on the new firmware. If you need Android 11 right now, you can buy one here.

We’ll keep you posted!

// Android Developers