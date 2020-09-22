“Hey Google, Play ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney+”

You can say that to your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max and it’ll play Disney’s sweetest show, which has a 2nd season on the horizon. Thanks to new Disney+ integration, Google is bringing your favorite shows and movies to Assistant-enabled devices.

All you have to do is link your Disney+ subscription to your Google Home or Assistant account and it’ll let you fire off all the voice commands you can come up with related to Disney content. Of course, you can also just use the Cast button to make it easier on yourself.

That’s it.

// Google