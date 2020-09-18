To get the most out of a set of OnePlus Buds, you’ll need a OnePlus 6 or newer OnePlus smartphone running OxygenOS. This allows you to customize the gestures that the buds are capable of. Well, OnePlus is being generous and has confirmed that they are developing a OnePlus Buds app for devices other than OnePlus phones.

This will obviously be clutch if you own anything besides a OnePlus phone. For example, you have a Pixel phone, but still love the OnePlus Buds, you’ll soon be able to enjoy all of the features and be able to easily upgrade your Buds.

Here’s exactly what OnePlus said in a recent Q&A.

We will launch a dedicated APP for managing OnePlus audio accessories in the future, which can support three-party Android phones with Android 6.0 and above, as well as OnePlus 3 / 3T / 5 / 5T, to realize the customization of OnePlus Buds double-tap touch function, and Headphone firmware upgrade. Stay tuned!

Niiiice.

// PiunikaWeb | XDA