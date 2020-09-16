Amazon currently has the Galaxy Buds+ at the very good price of $93.99 in Black, as well as $95 in White. For my fave wireless earbuds, that ain’t bad at all.

The usual price for these earbuds if $149 (Samsung is currently selling them for $129), so if you still haven’t gotten onboard yet, now’s a good time. The only thing to note is that this deal only applies to the international model, which means you won’t get a US warranty with purchase. Some could see that as risky, but for the most part, you should be fine.

Get on it.