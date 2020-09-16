Listen up, podcasts fans — Amazon Music now carries podcasts! Announced this morning, you’ll find most of your favorite podcasts on the platform, plus the company announced a whole bunch of exclusive content, such as podcasts from DJ Khaled, Becky G, Will Smith, Dan Patrick, and more.

According to Amazon, this is a free addition that anyone can take advantage of, so that’s nice. Other than that, there isn’t much to say. Podcasts are cool, though.

As for our podcast, you’ll likely find it on there soon enough. We didn’t get the memo to be there launch day.

// Amazon