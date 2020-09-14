DEAL: Galaxy Buds Live for $140 ($30 Off)

For a very limited time, you can snag Samsung’s latest earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live, for just $140. That’s $30 off the usual price, but they’re selling fast on eBay.

Related: Galaxy Buds Live Quick Review

These Buds are pretty nice with their solid battery life, good audio quality, and noise cancellation. However, I have argued that a set of Galaxy Buds+ is the better buy. These beans obviously look cooler, though.

You best hurry if you’re interested.

Cheers Flosserelli!