Good news for Samsung Galaxy S20 owners, the September patch is now headed out to all unlocked units.

Labeled as G981U1UES1BTH4 for the S20, G986U1UES1BTH4 for the S20+, and G988U1UES1BTH4 for the S20 Ultra, the update simply brings the security version of the devices up to the latest release, but the changelogs don’t offer anything else.

The update appears to weigh in quite heavy at just over 200MB.

Have at it.

