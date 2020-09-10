IFTTT, one of those services that we’ve covered for years and years, introduced a Pro subscription model this week. Priced at $9.99/month, but with limited time pricing as low as $1.99/month available for the first year, IFTTT Pro offers unlimited applet (aka recipe) creation, as well as dedicated customer support.

With the creation of this tier, free accounts will now be limited to a max of three custom applets, but you’ll be able to turn on unlimited applets that aren’t customizable. As of right now, it doesn’t appear that IFTTT is changing anything for existing free accounts and your current applets won’t be touched. No telling if that will change down the road.

IFTTT Pro is also listed to support multi-step applets with queries and multiple actions, as well as faster execution for real-time applets. Honestly, I’m so far removed from IFTTT that the service seems to have morphed into so much more than just a basic automation platform. It’s seriously comprehensive, so I guess it was only a matter of time the company would need to start bringing in some additional revenue.

The problem is, people seem to hate paying for things. Over on reddit and in the comments section for the below announcement video, people are complaining about the price. All have their various reasons for why they don’t like a monthly subscription model, but the main takeaway in my mind is that people have an issue with paying for something they’ve used for years for free.

As mentioned, IFTTT is offering this new Pro tier at a special set-your-own price, down all the way to $1.99. You can pay more if you want, but this seems like a good way to get folks into the using the new offering and may help ease them into the $10/month price that will be enforced after one year.

Thoughts, IFTTT diehards?

// IFTTT