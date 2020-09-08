We’re coming up on September 14, which is the date LG has scheduled to unveil its Wing smartphone. However, the internet is doing its thing, getting us a few looks at the LG Wing ahead of that unveiling, and man, this thing is oh-so weird, yet oh-so cool looking.

In the header image above, as well as the below video, we can finally see what to expect in terms of device thickness. This is not an overly large phone, with its secondary display being housed behind the front display, all viewable after doing a sweet flippy hand gesture. Check out the video below, the open/close motion looks super smooth.

While looks are one thing, usability is another. While that screen is flipping around, you can see the software doing a whole lot of stuff. It doesn’t know which way is up, which could make for some frustration during use, but we’ll just have to wait and see how well we can adapt ourselves to using a T-shaped smartphone. We assume it’ll be very odd at first.

Check out the video and the above header image, then let us know your thoughts down below. Are you feeling the Wing?

