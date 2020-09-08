Cher Wang is back in as CEO of HTC, following the departure of Yves Maitre, an ex-VP at French carrier Orange.

If you didn’t already know, Cher Wang and HTC go way back, so far back that she is a co-founder of the company and was appointed CEO following the reassigning of Peter Chou back in 2015.

HTC still doesn’t seem ready to try to get back into the US smartphone market in a meaningful way, as the company is still focused on making whatever money it can from virtual reality.

Best of luck, HTC. We miss you.

// Forbes