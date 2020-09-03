Qualcomm to Make 5G Affordable by Bringing It to Snapdragon 4 Series

During the first part of 2021, Qualcomm will introduce the first Snapdragon 4 series platforms with 5G support. Once that happens, we’ll start to see incredibly affordable phones that can connect to next-gen wireless networks.

The news comes from Qualcomm at IFA this week, where they announced that partners like Motorola, OPPO, and Xiaomi will likely take advantage of these new Snapdragon 4 series chips. They wouldn’t say what the chips are or what they may be capable of, only that they won’t come until next year.

With the 4 series gaining 5G support, Qualcomm will have 5G capable chipsets in almost all of their lines, including the Snapdragon 8, 7, and 6 series.

// Qualcomm