Samsung’s previously detailed lineup of Galaxy Tab S7 tablets go up for order tonight alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 2, with general availability set to begin on September 18.

For pricing, the Galaxy Tab S7 starts at $649.99, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ starts at $849.99. Each tablet comes in either Mystic Black, Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze. Also worth noting, consumers who pre-order will receive 50% off the keyboard attachment (MSRP: $199.99 for Tab S7 keyboard and $229.99 for the Tab S7+ keyboard).

For all your Galaxy Tab S7 spec and detail needs, look here.

Plan on picking one up?