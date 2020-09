Verizon is shipping out a couple of updates this week. The lucky recipients are owners of the LG V30 and Moto G7 Play. Hooray!

The software versions following the update are VS99630d for the V30 and QPYS30.85-18-3 for the Moto G7 Play. Inside, you’ll find the August security patch and not much else.

Have at it. I’d also like to note, if you currently run the LG V30, it’s time to upgrade!

