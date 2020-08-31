Google has yet to announce a followup to the original Home Max, but honestly, it’d be tough to improve upon this awesome speaker. If you already own, you’ll know what I’m talking about. These speakers sound amazing and get plenty loud, plus they have all of the Assistant-powered smarts you expect from Google. Point being, the Home Max is still a good buy.

Virtually everywhere currently has the smart speaker priced at $199, which is $100 off its usual price. You’ll find it on sale via Google’s own store, Best Buy, Target, and even Bed Bath & Beyond. The only place I was surprised not to see it on sale is Walmart. Sorry if that’s where you do your shopping.

If you’re looking to up the smarts of a particular room in your house or want to smarten up your TV soundbar (this device makes for the perfect Bluetooth-powered smart soundbar), follow any number of the links below.

Buy Home Max