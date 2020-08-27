The Google Home app on Android has forever been the whitest f*cking app on my phone. It’s filled with a couple of fun little colorful icons surrounded by swaths of empty white on white on white space. It’s the worst app you could ever open in a dark room, early in the morning, or if you aren’t wearing sunglasses. It has needed a dark mode or theme from day 1. This week, it finally got just that.

An app update with the new goods has been slow rolling out for a couple of days and hit my phone this morning. You’ll see it as v2.27.1.9 once it arrives on your phone.

As soon as you get it, switching to the dark theme will happen as your phone switches between light and dark themes. As far as I can tell, there isn’t a manual switch just yet. This appears to be a system-level change that watches for your current theme.

Dark theme in Google Home. Let’s call it a day.

Google Play Link: Google Home