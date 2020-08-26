NVIDIA is rolling out its 25th update for the SHIELD TV lineup (dating back to the original SHIELD TV), which is quite the landmark. Most smartphones don’t get 25 updates, so big props to NVIDIA for keeping owners happy. Labeled as Upgrade 8.2, let’s go over what’s new.

According to the company’s press release, the update includes improvements for the 2019 models’ AI upscaler feature. It’s detailed that the update adds more UHD 4K upscaling support from 360p to 1440p content. Additionally, on 2019 SHIELD TV Pro units, support for 60fps content has been added. With these changes, SHIELD can now upscale live sports on HD TV and HD video from YouTube to 4K using its AI-powered neural net goodness.

NVIDIA also teased that, “In the weeks ahead, following an update to the NVIDIA Games app in September, we’ll add 4K 60fps upscaling to GeForce NOW.”

Also getting updated is the new SHIELD Remote. NVIDIA says that its customizable menu button now supports two more actions: double press and long press.

Lastly, for all of the video/audio nerds who know more about this stuff than I do, enhanced support for IR and CEC volume control, frame rate matching, and native SMBv3 has been included.

Much awesomeness, NVIDIA. Here’s to the next 25 updates!

// NVIDIA