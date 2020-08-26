Google Wants to Take Over Hotel Rooms With Nest Hubs

It has been almost two years since Google first showed off their interpreter mode for Google Assistant smart displays, where they were hoping to help the front desk experience at hotels with real-time translations. Now, the company is taking their smart displays to hotel rooms with customized experiences for hotel guests to get information about their stay, plus some of the other benefits of a Nest Hub.

Google’s new hospitality solution brings the Nest Hub (the one with no camera) to hotel rooms as the info hub for guests. It can tell someone about amenities, like what time the pool opens or where the gym is. You could use it to setup a wake-up call or request fresh towels, ask about current hotel promotions, find local info, and checkout of your room. All of this, of course, could be done by voice using Google Assistant.

Since the Nest Hub is powered by Google services, you could also use it to watch YouTube videos, get in a workout, listen to music, etc. Depending on the depth of the experience provided by the hotel, you could use the unit to power in-room blinds, TVs, lights, and more.

Google says that no audio is ever stored on these Nest Hubs, that the mute/privacy switch can still be used, and each device will be wiped when you checkout and a new guest takes over the room.

At this time, Google has only added their hospitality solution with Nest Hubs to boutique hotels, but that could change as more learn about it. If you need to find one of the supported hotels, the list includes the Fairmont Princess in Scottsdale, AZ, Dr. Wilkinson’s Resort in Calistoga, CA, Gale and Shelborne South Beach in Miami, and Gansevoort Meatpacking and Synergy Chelsea in New York City, Hotel Zena and Viceroy D.C, and Village Hotels in the UK.

// Google