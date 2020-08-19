Ahead of this week’s change, the only way to cast a Google Meet to your Google Cast-enabled device was by casting the entirety of your screen. Thankfully, this is no longer the case, as Google announced this week that a Cast option is now baked natively into Google Meet.

This change is aimed directly at teachers and others who are hosting large scale meetings via the service.

We recognize that many schools are moving to distance/remote learning, and we wanted to support this new learning environment for teachers and students. Meet on Chromecast will let you host or join meetings giving you the opportunity to connect with classmates, collaborate on projects, and even attend lectures.

Google says this change is rolling out this week, and to find it, update to the latest version of Chrome and ensure that your Chromecast device has the latest firmware installed.

// Google | Android Police