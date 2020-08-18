LG fans, Velvet is officially making its way to Verizon, available starting this Friday (August 21) priced at $699.99.

Verizon details that it will be the only carrier to offer the device in Aurora Red, and in addition, the phone will work on both its 5G UWB network and its 5G “nationwide” network that’s marked as coming soon.

As for Velvet, the phone hasn’t made huge waves in the US, likely to the disappointment of LG. While the hardware was certainly a step in the gorgeous direction, the software remains a serious pain point for Android nerds such as myself. To brush you up, Velvet features a 6.8-inch OLED FHD+ FullVision display (20.5:9 aspect ratio), Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4,300mAh battery, triple rear camera system (48MP Wide + 8MP Ultra Wide + 5MP Depth), and Android 10.

It should be noted that Verizon’s Velvet price is $100 more expensive than it is at AT&T, which reminds us that LG must have hardly any pull with US carriers.

Mark your calendars, LG fans.

// Verizon