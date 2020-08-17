Verizon introduced a new whole new lineup of unlimited plans this morning, calling them the Mix & Match unlimited plans. For those who like what they hear, they will be available starting August 20.

Basically, these plans appear to be great for those looking to get a bit of extra value out of their phone bill. Starting at $35/month, each plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, but also offers customers a Disney+ subscription and other features.

At the $35/month tier, you only get 6 months of D+, but if you go for the $45/month tier, which also includes 5G UWB access, “premium network” access (which is access to 50GB of 4G LTE data per month), and 15GB of 4G LTE hotspot data you will receive a complete subscription to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Oh, and Apple Music, but whatever.

Below you can see the tier breakdown.

Plan Details

Each of these options will be available starting August 20 on Verizon’s website.

// Verizon