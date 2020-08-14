It’s Friday! We’ve got fresh updates for Samsung phones!

Verizon (AT&T too) is pushing out new software to two Samsung phone lines from last year, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. We have updates for the S10, S10+, S10e, Note 10, and Note 10+. Neither of their 5G variants are getting similar treatment just yet, but I’d imagine that will change shortly.

The new builds are as follows:

Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4DTG1

Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4DTG1

Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4DTG1

Galaxy Note 10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS4CTG1

Galaxy Note 10+: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS4CTG1

What’s new? It’s just the August Android security patch. That’s it.

