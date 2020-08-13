Waze is rolling out new functionality to all US users this week, following a successful pilot program for its new contactless payments integration.

Sounding way more complicated than what it is, this new function will automatically detect when a user is at an ExxonMobil or Shell gas station, then ask if you’d like to use the partner’s app (Exxon or Shell’s) gas payment app.

The idea is to keep people as safe as possible, limiting the things they need to touch at the gas station. We used to think contactless was simply a convenience thing, but with COVID-19 running around and living on surfaces, the importance of contactless payments has grown significantly.

Pretty cool.

// Waze