Google Search is making it easier to find exactly where that particular sports game or TV show you want to watch is playing.

Starting this week, Search will show you which channels are offering what you’re looking for. For example, if you want to watch the Clippers game, Search will tell you that it’s available via some Fox Sports regional channels as well as TNT. This same thing can be done for most major sports teams and TV shows.

This functionality is starting to roll out right now.

// Google