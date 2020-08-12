Microsoft announced availability for the Surface Duo this morning, along with full specs for their new foldable, dual-screen device. After first showing off the device almost a year ago, we can finally make some decisions over whether or not this might be the next device for us, as pre-orders are now open.

To recap, the Surface Duo is exactly as Microsoft showed us last year. It’s an Android device with two screens that can be folded together for better pocketability or opened up for productivity. That’s actually the big pitch here – Microsoft thinks you should be able to do more on a mobile device and two screens could help you do that.

Surface Duo can run separate apps on each screen, use both screens to show more from a single app, and be positioned in multiple ways to help you type, watch videos, game, or showcase content. Again, it’s a dual-screen device, which is not a new concept, only Microsoft put some real polish on this and created a hinge system that makes it look close to being one big screen.

For specs, Surface Duo runs a Snapdragon 855 (yes, 2019’s top Qualcomm chip) with 6GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, two 5.6″ AMOLED displays, 3577mAh battery (18W fast charging), single 11MP camera, fingerprint reader, Android 10, and support for Surface Slim Pen. There’s no headphone jack, no NFC, and only a single mono speaker.

Curious about networks? Surface Duo will be sold by AT&T, but Microsoft says there is an unlocked model that will work on T-Mobile and Verizon as well. This is an LTE phone, though, so don’t expect 5G.

Surface Duo is up for pre-order today and will ship around September 10. It costs $1,399 for 128GB or $1,499 for 256GB.

Alright then.

Pre-order Microsoft Surface Duo:

Surface Duo Specs

Microsoft Surface Duo OS Android 10 Display Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays opened: 8.1” AMOLED, 2700x1800 (3:2), 401 PPI



Single PixelSense Displays: 5.6” AMOLED, 1800x1350 (4:3), 401 PPI



Wide color gamut: 100% SRGB and 100% DCI-P3



Display Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Memory Storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0



RAM: 6GB Battery 3577mAh dual battery

18W fast charging Camera 11MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm, PDAF and 84.0° diagonal FOV optimized with AI for front and rear.



-4K and 1080p recording at 30 fps and 60 fps with Electronic Image Stabilization

-Video HDR mode

-Slow motion video support for 1080p at 120fps and 240fps Other USB-C 3.1

Mono speaker

Fingerprint reader Connectivity WiFi: WiFi-5 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)

Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 5.0

NFC: No Network Bands FDD-LTE: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,14,19 20,25,26,28, 29,30,66

TD-LTE: 38,39,40,41,46,

WCDMA: 1,2,5,8

GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900 Size Open:

145.2mm (H) x 186.9mm (W) x 4.8mm (T)



Closed:

145.2mm (H) x 93.3mm (W) x 9.9mm (T at hinge)



Weight: 250g

// Microsoft