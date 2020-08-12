Microsoft announced availability for the Surface Duo this morning, along with full specs for their new foldable, dual-screen device. After first showing off the device almost a year ago, we can finally make some decisions over whether or not this might be the next device for us, as pre-orders are now open.
To recap, the Surface Duo is exactly as Microsoft showed us last year. It’s an Android device with two screens that can be folded together for better pocketability or opened up for productivity. That’s actually the big pitch here – Microsoft thinks you should be able to do more on a mobile device and two screens could help you do that.
Surface Duo can run separate apps on each screen, use both screens to show more from a single app, and be positioned in multiple ways to help you type, watch videos, game, or showcase content. Again, it’s a dual-screen device, which is not a new concept, only Microsoft put some real polish on this and created a hinge system that makes it look close to being one big screen.
For specs, Surface Duo runs a Snapdragon 855 (yes, 2019’s top Qualcomm chip) with 6GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, two 5.6″ AMOLED displays, 3577mAh battery (18W fast charging), single 11MP camera, fingerprint reader, Android 10, and support for Surface Slim Pen. There’s no headphone jack, no NFC, and only a single mono speaker.
Curious about networks? Surface Duo will be sold by AT&T, but Microsoft says there is an unlocked model that will work on T-Mobile and Verizon as well. This is an LTE phone, though, so don’t expect 5G.
Surface Duo is up for pre-order today and will ship around September 10. It costs $1,399 for 128GB or $1,499 for 256GB.
Surface Duo Specs
|Microsoft Surface Duo
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays opened: 8.1” AMOLED, 2700x1800 (3:2), 401 PPI
Single PixelSense Displays: 5.6” AMOLED, 1800x1350 (4:3), 401 PPI
Wide color gamut: 100% SRGB and 100% DCI-P3
Display Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Memory
|Storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0
RAM: 6GB
|Battery
|3577mAh dual battery
18W fast charging
|Camera
|11MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm, PDAF and 84.0° diagonal FOV optimized with AI for front and rear.
-4K and 1080p recording at 30 fps and 60 fps with Electronic Image Stabilization
-Video HDR mode
-Slow motion video support for 1080p at 120fps and 240fps
|Other
|USB-C 3.1
Mono speaker
Fingerprint reader
|Connectivity
|WiFi: WiFi-5 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)
Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 5.0
NFC: No
|Network Bands
|FDD-LTE: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,14,19 20,25,26,28, 29,30,66
TD-LTE: 38,39,40,41,46,
WCDMA: 1,2,5,8
GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900
|Size
|Open:
145.2mm (H) x 186.9mm (W) x 4.8mm (T)
Closed:
145.2mm (H) x 93.3mm (W) x 9.9mm (T at hinge)
Weight: 250g
