Google One, a service mostly reserved for customers who pay for Google One storage plans, added two features today for everyone. Yes, Google One now has a couple of free features you may want to utilize.

The first is automatic phone backups, which Google One first added back in September of last year for paid subscribers. This feature lets you automatically backup device data, multimedia messages, and photos/videos. As a free Google One user, you would be backing up to your free 15GB of storage that comes with your Google Account.

The second feature is a storage cleaner that lets you “easily manage and clean up your files across Drive, Gmail, and Photos,” Google said today. You will find suggestions, like big file removal, clearing of spam or emails with attachments, that sort of thing. Google will try and help you out there, but you can also go through and select the items you want to go away.

Of course, by allowing free users into Google One, Google will make upgrading to a paid plan super easy with only a couple of taps. Their plans start at $1.99/mo for 100GB and go up to 30TB for $149.99/mo.

These new features, like everything Google pushes out these days, will rollout over the coming days.

Google Play Link: Google One

