Last night, we saw our first actual photo of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Needless to say, Kellen seems awfully excited about it. Today, though, we’re getting our first good look at supposed renders of Samsung’s next foldable device, and my first reaction is that I want it so, so badly.

Assuming these renders are legit, we can see there are at least two colors, a darker grey color, plus the bronze that Samsung seems keen on in the second half of 2020. The bronze is pretty ugly in my book, but whatever, no one will force me to use it. We can see the expanded exterior display, much larger than last year’s exterior display on the original Galaxy Fold. We can also clearly see the internal display’s hump is gone, with a cutout for a selfie camera taking its place.

Overall, if you were a fan of the original, this thing is likely turning you on. It’s hot! If you didn’t like the original, you may not like this either, but you have to admit it’s a huge step in the right direction in terms of appearance.

Thoughts?

