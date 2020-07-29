A Good Deal Today: Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds for $59.99

They may not be shiny and new like the Google Pixel Buds or OnePlus Buds, but at $59.99, these original Galaxy Buds are a heck of a deal. For today only, Best Buy will sell you a pair (in refurbished condition) for just that (originally $129.99).

We’re big fans of the Samsung Galaxy Buds around here. I used them almost every day for a year up until the Pixel Buds arrived and I know that Tim used these before upgrading to the Galaxy Buds+. If you asked either of us if we had a recommendation for true wireless earbuds, there’s a chance we both point to these. You really can’t beat them for the set of features, battery life, and excellent sound.

The original Galaxy Buds feature up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge with an additional 7 hours from the case. They are tuned by AKG, allow for quick controls by tapping on each Bud, resist water and sweat, and should fit almost any ear with different sized ear and wing tips.

