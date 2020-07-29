Google Chat, one of the whitest apps in the history of the app game, got its dark theme today. The update with dark theme is already rolling out too, so be sure to check your Play Store for updates if you use it.

Google announced the news through its G Suite Updates blog, saying that it could take up to 15 days for G Suite users to get it. I can tell you that I picked up the update to version 2020.06.28.321680887 earlier today and I can already activate the darker side of Chat.

At some point, Google says there is supposed to be an option with Light, Dark, and System Default options within settings that will let you decide when things go dark. I went looking and do not appear to have that setting just yet. Instead and for now, it looks like dark theme Google Chat is listening to whatever your system is set to. Toggling my S20 between night and day modes did the trick.

There’s nothing else in new in the Google Chat update, like access to non-G Suite users or anything fun, only a switch to go from light to dark theme.

Google Play Link: Google Chat

// G Suite Updates