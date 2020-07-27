Thanks to yet another leak, we’re going into Samsung’s August 5 event knowing essentially everything we need to know hardware and software wise about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3.

For example, thanks to TechTalkTV, we can tell you that the 41mm variant of the watch comes with a 1.2-inch display featuring a slimmed down rotating bezel, plus there will also be a 45mm variant with a 1.4-inch display. You’ll also find 2 physical buttons on the right side of the device for controlling various functions. The below video also confirms we can expect an ECG, IP68 5ATM water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass DX protection, and 8GB of internal storage.

There are still two things we don’t know: pricing and availability. With the Unpacked event scheduled for August 5, and this device 100% confirmed to be making an appearance, we will know the details soon enough.

Considering I intend to go full-on Samsung with either the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and/or the Galaxy Z Fold 2, I definitely plan on giving this watch a try. I’ve held it off long enough. I need to give Samsung smartwatches a shot.

What do you think, Samsung fans? Is this a worthy upgrade?

// SamMobile