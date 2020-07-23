Happy Plugs, the audio company you wish had a different name, introduced its latest product this week — the Air 1 ANC. This is the first set of wireless earbuds from Happy Plugs with active noise cancellation, a feature that those who work in noisy environments should certainly appreciate.

For $150, the list of features is solid. The earbuds have in-ear detection, a Transparency Mode, touch commands, 7 hours of battery life (38 hours with the charging case), as well as wireless charging for the case.

The Air 1 ANC also comes in plenty of colors. There’s Green, Gold, White, Black, and Blue.

If you want a fresh set of buds, but don’t want to pay for a big-time brand name, you can check out these buds by following the link below.