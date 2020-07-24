Hey there, want a screaming deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20+, a phone that may just be the phone of the year? I got you.

Amazon is hosting a one-day sale on the Galaxy S20+ that shaves $250 off its typically high price. Down to just $949.99 today, Samsung’s middle child S20 model with 128GB storage can be yours in grey, black, or blue. At that price, you are looking at paying less for this S20+ than you would the regular S20.

Would we recommend the S20+? Hell yeah. When I haven’t been reviewing another phone this year, I’ve been jumping right back to the Galaxy S20. It’s easily my favorite phone of 2020 and I don’t see any phones taking its place any time soon.

Amazon Deal Link