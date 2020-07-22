Verizon Galaxy S10 Family Receives July Security Patch

Verizon is now shipping out the July security patch to the Galaxy S10 lineup, which includes the S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G.

In the changelogs, the S10+, S10e, and S10 5G are solely receiving the July patch, but for the Galaxy S10, the log also details “performance improvements.” Yes, truly exciting stuff here, but we figured you should know.

Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S10 – G973USQS4DTF6

– G973USQS4DTF6 Galaxy S10+ – G975USQS4DTF6

– G975USQS4DTF6 Galaxy S10e – G970USQS4DTF6

– G970USQS4DTF6 Galaxy S10 5G – G977UVRS5CTF6

Go get those updates, S10 owners.

// Verizon [2] [3] [4]