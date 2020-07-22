A cute little phone recently launched onto Kickstarter this week, called the Jelly 2. Within 175 seconds, it was fully funded, with launch set for later this year. The Jelly 2 is a followup to the original Jelly phone, which also launched via Kickstarter.

Typically, you wouldn’t catch me talking about a Kickstarter phone, unless it was to poke fun, but damn, this little Jelly 2 intrigues me. It features a 3-inch display (480 x 854 resolution), Helio octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 16-megapixel rear camera, rear fingerprint reader, NFC for mobile payments, dual SIM connectivity, 2,000mAh battery, plus Android 10. Basically, it’s a dope phone, but crammed into a credit card-sized package.

According to the Kickstarter page, there’s plenty of carrier compatibility for us in the US. We see Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T support listed, but don’t expect 5G connectivity. This phone will definitely be limited to 4G LTE, but that’s completely fine for $199.

Should you be interested, you can snag the Jelly 2 at discounted pricing on Kickstarter. There appears to be a $159 option still available, which is $40 off the $199 retail price.

Think you can live with a 3″ phone?