Following yesterday’s Twitter drama, where some of the most popular and influential verified accounts on the platform were the victims of account compromises that led to the sharing of certain Bitcoin addresses, Google has pulled its fancy Twitter carousel from Google Search results.

Before the change, you could type in a particular name, like “Bezos” or “Musk,” then be shown a little widget of sorts that showed the latest tweets from that person on Twitter. That carousel has since been removed, as shown in the below image courtesy of Brodie Clark on Twitter.

Before hack vs. After hack

There’s no telling when this little Twitter widget will return to Google Search. Perhaps when Twitter confirms they have control over its own platform? Both the FBI and the state of New York are currently investigating the compromise.

Good times!

