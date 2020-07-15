Peacock TV Launches on Android, Chromecast, and More for Free

NBCUniversal launched Peacock TV today, its new streaming service that everyone can watch for free if they want. It’s the latest streaming TV service for you to keep track of, but again, it can be accessed without cost (not just a trial either) for those interested in more content without having to pay a penny.

What is Peacock TV?

Again, it’s a streaming TV service that’s similar to Disney+ or HBO Max or Hulu, only it’s from NBCUniversal and features their catalog of shows and movies. The service is free for anyone to try with no credit card required for sign-up. There are paid Premium and Premium Plus plans too, for those who want more content and no ads.

Peacock TV has shows like 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Below Deck, Downton Abbey, Saturday Night Live, Fallon Tonight, and Yellowstone. It has Premier League soccer, plus daily doses of MSNBC, CNBC, E! News, and NBC News. You’ll also find movies from DreamWorks, Universal, and Focus Features.

Peacock TV is available on almost all platforms, including Android, Android TV, and Chromecast. The app was difficult to find initially this morning on Google Play, but we have a link for you below to get started. Visiting www.peacocktv.com will get you going from your browser.

Google Play Link: Peacock TV

Peacock TV Plans

Signing-up for Peacock TV is absolutely free and doesn’t even require a credit card. With a free account, you get access to hundreds of movies, thousands of episodes of popular shows, sports, news, and more. If you don’t find the free selection to be enough, there are Peacock TV Premium and Premium Plus options.

For Peacock TV Premium, you pay $4.99/mo and get all of the free stuff, plus live English Premier League soccer, original Peacock TV shows, more kids shows, and next-day releases of popular NBC shows. To get the maximum experience, Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99/mo and gives you everything from Premium, only it has no ads. Soon, Premium Plus will also let you watch content offline.

Peacock TV Premium Free 90 Days Deal for Android

Want to try Peacock TV Premium free for 90 days? Google is giving Android users just that. All you have to do is install the app from Google Play and sign-up for a free account. Within a few hours, you should receive a promotional email that lets you upgrade to Premium. That email will let you add Premium, as long as you have a credit card to complete the process. Here are the terms of that deal.

To get started, head over to Peacock TV.