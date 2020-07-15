There’s an official sequel now out for the original Game of Life, available exclusively on mobile devices.

Priced at $2.79 on Google Play, the game appears to have many of the same aspects as the first, where players make money, find love, get schooling, and deal with whatever life throws you as you move across a game board. You can also adopt pets in this one!

For 60 years THE GAME OF LIFE board game has shown us how to win at growing up. Now, THE GAME OF LIFE 2 digital board game introduces up-to-date life choices and new crossroads to the traditional mix! Will you be a Video Blogger or an Engineer? What roads will your friends and family take?

Sounds interesting.

