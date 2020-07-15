Mobvoi has a new product this week — over-ear headphones. Called the TicKasa ANC headphones, they’re priced quite reasonably at $130 and come in either black or gray. The company is no stranger to audio products, having wireless earbud options available for quite some time. If you’re curious about their quality, they’re very solid.

For the TicKasa ANC, as the name suggests, they offer active noise cancellation, which is great for when you’re in louder environments and still want to hear what you’re trying to listen to. Other features include up to 30 hours of playback, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as Qualcomm’s QCC3031 chipset with aptX HD Audio and AAC audio codecs.

We may have to try and get our hands on a pair. They look comfy.

If you want your own pair, follow the link below. To save yourself 10% off the price, use the code ANCMHP10 at checkout. That’s $13 off. Not bad at all.