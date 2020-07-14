Google’s Daily Special Today is a $75 Savings on Nest Hub Max 2-Packs

In a day 2 deal through Google’s The Daily Special series of promos, the company has discounted a Nest Hub Max 2-pack by $75. With that discount, you’ll walk away with two of the newest smart displays from Google for $383.

The Nest Hub Max still comes in chalk or charcoal, has a Nest camera built-in for video chatting or security viewing, 10″ HD touch display, stereo speaker setup, and will act as the ultimate smart home hub, no matter where you put it.

This is a decent deal, but I can’t help but wonder where the really big deals are in this month-long special. Probably weeks from now.

Shop: The Daily Special | Nest Hub Max 2-Pack Deal