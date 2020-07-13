Verizon is beginning to ship out the July security patch to select Samsung Galaxy devices. For starters, it’s headed out to the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, with more surely to come.

You can see the build numbers for the updated software below, but just know that nothing is listed in the changelogs besides the July patch and “performance improvements.”

New build numbers

Galaxy S20+ – G986USQU1ATFG

– G986USQU1ATFG Galaxy S20 Ultra – G988USQU1ATFG

We expect this same patch to come to additional devices, so we’ll update this post when they arrive.

// Verizon [2]