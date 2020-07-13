Need a new Wear OS watch? New earbuds? Now’s a good time, considering basically every single thing on Mobvoi’s website is listed at 25% off.

What does that discount get you? Well, it’s a substantial list. There’s the TicWatch C2+ for $157, TicWatch Pro 4G for $224, TicWatch S2 for $135, TicWatch Pro (2020) for $195, TicWatch E2 for $120, and C2 for $150.

If earbuds are what you want, you can snag the TicPods 2 for $75, Free model for $30 (misleading name, amirite?), or the TicPods ANC for $67.

Could this be Mobvoi clearing the shelves for a Wear OS watch sporting the new Snapdragon Wear 4100? You’re darn right it could be.

