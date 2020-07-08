When you spend thousands of dollars on a laptop, such as a new 16″ MacBook Pro, it doesn’t feel great when you have to write up third-party chargers, but alas, here we are. This year, AUKEY released its Omnia series of chargers and one of the latest to be made available is the company’s 100W chargers with GaN power system and Power Delivery 3.0, designed for use with MacBooks, HP laptops, tablets, and other USB-C-having devices.

While having a charger that’s smaller and better looking is groovy, this little thing has the speeds and specs to really make it a worthy investment for your laptop or tablet device. AUKEY details that it can charge a MacBook Pro 16″ in just 1.9 hours or an iPad Pro 11″ in 1.7 hours.

100W AUKEY Omnia vs. Apple’s 96W USB-C Charger

I know it may seem weird that we’re talking about charging Apple devices, but in case you didn’t know, we at Droid Life use Apple computers and it’s common knowledge that Apple’s tablet experience is much better than any Android tablet ever. It hurts to say, but it’s true.

From now until July 15, you can score this sweet charger for just $41, down from its usual price of $55. To get that price, follow the link below, clip the coupon on the listing page, then add the below coupon code. Your final price will be $41.24. Not bad at all for this thing.

Have at it!

Amazon Link (Use code: BCK3LMY5)