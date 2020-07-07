Verizon Gets the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Jacks Up Price for 5G mmW

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has been released with numerous configurations over the past several months, most recently as the Galaxy A71 5G for T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint. Today, Verizon got its own, only this one supports their 5G mmW and has a higher price than the others.

Verizon’s version of the Galaxy A71 5G features almost all of the same specs, but there is 8GB RAM this time around (6GB RAM in other 5G models). You still get the 6.7″ 1080p display with hole punch front camera, 64MP (main) + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP (macro) + 5MP (depth) cameras on the back, 128GB storage, 4500mAh battery, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Again, the big difference is the addition of 5G mmW support. That means you’ll get access with this phone to Verizon’s 5G network, which is only in small sections of 35 cities. In other words, you’ll never connect to it.

The Verizon Galaxy A71 5G costs $649.99 ($50 more than the non-Verizon model) and can be had for $27.08/mo for 24 months. It goes up for pre-order July 9 and ships July 16.

