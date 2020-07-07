You could easily spend $200 on true wireless earbuds that sound OK and (hopefully) fit perfectly into your ears. Or you could just buy an affordable pair with a lot of the latest tech for a fraction of the price, like Aukey’s EP-T21 true wireless earbuds that are down to $20.99 at the moment, thanks to a 30% off discount that shaves $9 from the price.

What do you get for $20.99? Bluetooth 5. 5 hours of use on a single charge with another 35 hours of charge from their case. You get touch controls, dual microphones, automatic connecting, and IPX4 sweat resistance. Again, you get all of that for $21.

Sure, they look a bit like AirPods for your Android phone, but do you care that much? I’m trying to think of a better true wireless earbud deal.

When you hit that link below to buy them, be sure to apply the coupon from that page to see the final price at checkout.

Amazon Deal Link