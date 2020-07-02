Sprint customers, you probably knew this was coming, but don’t worry, it’ll all be fine in the long run. If you weren’t already aware, which seems unlikely unless you own a Sprint 5G device and live in an area where it was supported, T-Mobile has shut down Sprint’s legacy 2.5GHz 5G network. It’s not going away for good, though, as T-Mobile intends to redeploy the mid-band spectrum as its own down the road.

Should your device only have supported Sprint’s 5G network, this deactivation means you won’t see 5G speeds on your device anymore. You’ll be stuck on 4G LTE speeds for the time being. Do note, if that’s unacceptable for you, T-Mobile offers upgrade discounts to Sprint customers, such as a Galaxy S20 5G for $10/month after $31.67/month bill credit with a new 18 month lease.

This move stems from actions that began in mid-April and we wrote up a lot of the details back then. I recommend you refresh on that.

RIP, Sprint’s legacy 5G network, soon to be T-Mobile beloved mid-band network.

// Fierce Wireless