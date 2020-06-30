YouTube TV is now $65/month. Already we’re seeing plenty of people on social media saying they’re going to be cancelling their service, so it’s time to poll our readers and see how they’re feeling about it.

YouTube says they had to raise prices because the cost of content is rising. That’s a funny thing to say because no one was telling them they absolutely had to add the Viacom network. It’d have been nice to see it added as an optional add-on package, so not all users will be saddled with the extra charge per month. Oh well, it’s been done and as always, us pawns will need to either deal with it or take our money elsewhere.

What about you? Are you sticking with YouTube TV following the $15/month price increase?

Sticking With YouTube TV at $65/Month? Yes.

No.

Not currently subscribed. View Results