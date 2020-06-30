Spotify Just Launched Lyrics in a Ton of New Markets

Spotify is partnering with Musixmatch to bring lyrics to a ton of countries this week outside of the markets that already have support for them.

The feature should be live this morning for the following markets, which include some pretty big population areas such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, and more.

Markets Getting Spotify Lyrics This Week

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Users will access the feature by tapping “Lyrics” at the bottom of the “Now Playing” screen. Easy enough, yeah?

Enjoy, Spotify users in those listed markets.

// TechCrunch