Today’s a good day to be a Massachusetts resident, as the Mass Save Marketplace is hosting a huuuge sale on Nest products, including $25(!!!) Nest Thermostat E units. That’s basically free compared to their typical market price of $169.
Here’s the rundown of deals.
- Nest Thermostat E – $25
- Nest Thermostat (3rd-Gen) – $99
- Nest Thermostat in White (3rd-Gen) – $149
- Nest Temperature Sensor – $39
In order to claim these deals, you absolutely need to have a delivery address in Massachusetts and be a residential customer of “one of the participating Sponsors of Mass Save.” That appears to include Berkshire Gas, Blackstone, Columbia Gas, NationalGrid, and others. I assume you Massachusetts residents will just know if you’re eligible or not.
Seriously, if you don’t have a Nest, you better not pass up the chance to get one for $25.
Cheers Michael!
Collapse Show Comments
13 Comments