Today’s a good day to be a Massachusetts resident, as the Mass Save Marketplace is hosting a huuuge sale on Nest products, including $25(!!!) Nest Thermostat E units. That’s basically free compared to their typical market price of $169.

Here’s the rundown of deals.

In order to claim these deals, you absolutely need to have a delivery address in Massachusetts and be a residential customer of “one of the participating Sponsors of Mass Save.” That appears to include Berkshire Gas, Blackstone, Columbia Gas, NationalGrid, and others. I assume you Massachusetts residents will just know if you’re eligible or not.

Seriously, if you don’t have a Nest, you better not pass up the chance to get one for $25.

