LG announced a pair of earbuds this morning with a unique feature found inside of the case they’re housed in.

Labeled as model HBS-FN6 of the TONE Free lineup, the case features a UV light technology that blasts the earbuds with UV light while charging the earbuds, killing bacteria that live on the earbuds. According to LG’s press release, “Utilizing built-in ultraviolet light, LG’s slim charging case keeps listeners’ ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9% of E. coli and S. aureus from the non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone ear gel and inner mesh.”

That’s cool.

Sound wise, the earbuds should be well equipped, too. They feature customized EQ sound settings developed by Meridian, layered Dynamic drivers, dual mics for using Google Assistant, and should get about 6 hours of battery life on a single charge.

If you want these bacteria-killing earbuds, they arrive in North America next month for an undisclosed price.

// LG