Microsoft Brings Defender ATP to Android in Public Preview

Microsoft announced that it’s bringing its Defender ATP (short for Advanced Threat Protection) app to Android in a public preview this week. Think of it as a virus scanner app that hunts down malicious activity taking place on your phone, with enterprise users being the key demographic.

To summarize the app’s capabilities, Defender ATP offers protection against phishing and unsafe network connections, malware scanning, and protection against malicious access to sensitive corporate information.

Sadly, using this public preview isn’t very straightforward or really all that aimed at the public. You’ll need to download the Intune Company Portal app (linked below), as well as have a Defender ATP license assigned to you via your IT person or whoever else dishes out company equipment at your work. There’s a complete rundown of how to get up and running posted by Microsoft here.

Enjoy.

// Microsoft