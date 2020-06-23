Dashlane introduced Family Plans this week, saving users money versus having individual accounts for multiple users in the same household. Saving money? Always a good decision.

Starting at $7.49/month, it should already be known that a paid subscription to Dashlane is more than just a password keeper for all of your accounts. Dashlane offers its customers unlimited password storage, autofill integration, security alerts for your accounts, “Dark Web” monitoring, two factor authentication, as well as VPN protection. If you need added monitoring, Dashlane is offering a $15/month family plan with credit monitoring, identity theft insurance, and identity restoration support.

Mind you, a lot of these things can be had for free if you sign-up for multiple services, but Dashlane packages all of it into a single service for added convenience. If you feel like it’s easier to pay for all of that from a single provider on a monthly basis, by all means, suit yourself.

You can get yourself signed up by following the link below.